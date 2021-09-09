Huskers prepare for heat, Frost cautions fans ahead of Buffalo game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is scheduled to play Buffalo on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Temperatures at game time are expected to be near triple digits.

“We got the guys prepped (for the heat),” head coach Scott Frost said. “I hope fans take care of themselves, too.”

The Huskers are expecting a sellout crowd for their non-conference home finale. Saturday will mark the 377th consecutive sellout at Nebraska, which extends the school’s NCAA record.

“I hope everyone can be safe on the field and off,” Frost said.

Because of the high temperatures, Nebraska plans to adjust its pregame routine. The Huskers played in 90-degree weather for their season opener on August 28th at Illinois.

The Huskers are set to play Buffalo this Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. on BTN at Memorial Stadium, and radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.