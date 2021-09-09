Advertisement

Huskers prepare for heat, Frost cautions fans ahead of Buffalo game

Husker Gameday is expected to be a hot one.
Husker Gameday is expected to be a hot one.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is scheduled to play Buffalo on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Temperatures at game time are expected to be near triple digits.

“We got the guys prepped (for the heat),” head coach Scott Frost said. “I hope fans take care of themselves, too.”

The Huskers are expecting a sellout crowd for their non-conference home finale. Saturday will mark the 377th consecutive sellout at Nebraska, which extends the school’s NCAA record.

“I hope everyone can be safe on the field and off,” Frost said.

Because of the high temperatures, Nebraska plans to adjust its pregame routine. The Huskers played in 90-degree weather for their season opener on August 28th at Illinois.

The Huskers are set to play Buffalo this Saturday, Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. on BTN at Memorial Stadium, and radio coverage will be provided by Huskers Radio Network.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward County man arrested amid sex trafficking of a minor investigation
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman shoplifts more than $600 worth of clothing from Costco
Lendell Harris
Suspect in deadly shooting facing lesser charge
Alexander Thomas
Gymnastics coach in Papillion facing child sex assault charges
Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo

Latest News

Lied Center for Performing Arts
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville kicks off Broadway Series at Lied Center
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
rollover
Serious crash at 40th and Highway 2 in Lincoln
Broadway returning to Lied Center, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville kicking off Broadway Series
9/11 Memorial Stair Run
9/11 Memorial Stair run