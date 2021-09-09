Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville kicks off Broadway Series at Lied Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Sept. 10, full-capacity shows return to the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Broadway will also make its return to the Lied Center, and the series gets underway with Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville.

The musical comedy features plenty of Jimmy Buffet classics, and both shows on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 will have a pre-show party at Embassy Suites across from the Lied Center.

Staff at the Lied Center say they’re thrilled to have people back for the Broadway series, and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is the perfect way to start it off.

“I think everybody is just really ready to have a good time,” Executive Director of the Lied Center, Bill Stephan said. “It’s been a stressful year for so many of us and Margaritaville is a big musical party of dancing, wear your Hawaiian shirt and tropical outfits, have a margarita and celebrate life while being back together.”

This will be the first Broadway show at the Lied Center since March 2020. Tickets for Escape to Margaritaville and season tickets are still available on the Lied Center’s website.

The Lied Center is following all local Lincoln-Lancaster County health guidelines, so masks will be required during shows.

