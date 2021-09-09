Advertisement

Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”

A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln Super Saver store.(TikTok)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department won’t be taking action against a woman, seen in a viral video, intentionally coughing on people in Super Saver.

Officer Erin Spilker said they are aware of the incident but haven’t received a complaint from any victims of the disturbance.

“While viewing this incident may be disturbing to some viewers, enforcement is predicated on statements and evidence from those actually at the scene,” Spilker said.

Spilker said LPD is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to address complaints of Directed Health Measures and/or related incidents. 

“Education to the public about regulations is preferred as a first step before taking enforcement action,” Spilker said. “Offensive actions that go beyond mask wearing can be considered a criminal violation, such as depicted in this incident.”

Police did receive a complaint from a woman who was initially identified online as the offender. 

“This erroneous identification resulted in online harassment and repeated offensive phone calls to her workplace,” Spilker said. “These actions are also potential criminal violations.”

If someone wishes to report a DHM violation, or they are otherwise being aggressively harassed based on their masking status, Lancaster County residents are encouraged to utilize the UPLNK app to report these events.  Citizens can also call the Health Department at 402-441-6280 to make these reports.  If a disturbance is occurring, citizens can request a police response by calling 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
Seward County man arrested amid sex trafficking of a minor investigation
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman shoplifts more than $600 worth of clothing from Costco
Lendell Harris
Suspect in deadly shooting facing lesser charge
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man breaks into couple’s home, eats their food in basement

Latest News

Temperatures should range from the low 90s to the low 100s on Friday.
Friday Forecast: More hazy sunshine, but Mother Nature cranks up the heat!
NSP arrests 55 in latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign
Tailor-Made, UNL
NU Band is dressed for success
One Book - One Lincoln
One Book - One Lincoln