Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department won’t be taking action against a woman, seen in a viral video, intentionally coughing on people in Super Saver.

Officer Erin Spilker said they are aware of the incident but haven’t received a complaint from any victims of the disturbance.

“While viewing this incident may be disturbing to some viewers, enforcement is predicated on statements and evidence from those actually at the scene,” Spilker said.

Spilker said LPD is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to address complaints of Directed Health Measures and/or related incidents.

“Education to the public about regulations is preferred as a first step before taking enforcement action,” Spilker said. “Offensive actions that go beyond mask wearing can be considered a criminal violation, such as depicted in this incident.”

Police did receive a complaint from a woman who was initially identified online as the offender.

“This erroneous identification resulted in online harassment and repeated offensive phone calls to her workplace,” Spilker said. “These actions are also potential criminal violations.”

If someone wishes to report a DHM violation, or they are otherwise being aggressively harassed based on their masking status, Lancaster County residents are encouraged to utilize the UPLNK app to report these events. Citizens can also call the Health Department at 402-441-6280 to make these reports. If a disturbance is occurring, citizens can request a police response by calling 402-441-6000.

We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP. — SAP (@SAP) September 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.