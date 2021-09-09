Advertisement

LPD: Man breaks into couple’s home, eats their food in basement

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say broke into a southeast Lincoln home.

Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to a home near Elk Crest Circle and Kirkwood Drive.

LPD said the man and woman who live there explained that they could hear noises coming from the basement.

According to police, responding officers found a man inside the storage room of the basement. Police said the man had gone through containers and eaten some of the homeowners’ food.

Police believe the main got into the home through an unlocked sliding glass door and the backyard fence had been damaged.

LPD estimates the damage to the fence to be roughly $200.

The man was arrested and is facing burglary charges.

