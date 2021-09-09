LPD: Officers recover stolen car from southeast auto shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recovered a stolen car that was taken from a southeast Lincoln auto shop.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an area of 70th Street and Huntington Avenue on a suspicious car.

LPD said as the car was leaving the area, officers ran the license plates and learned that the plates were fictitious.

According to police, they performed a traffic stop on the car near 69th and Garland Streets where they made contact with the driver and two passengers.

Police said officers ran the Vehicle Identification Number on the car and learned it had been stolen Monday from H.I.S Auto Care off 70th and Van Dorn Streets.

LPD said the two passengers didn’t know the car had been stolen. The driver is facing felony theft by receiving charges and driving during suspension.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance video at H.I.S. Auto Care and saw the driver had arrived on a bike and left it behind as he stole the car.

According to police, the bike was reported stolen from an area near 72nd Street and Sanford Lane in southeast Lincoln.

LPD said the fictitious license plates on the stolen car were taken from a Hy-Vee-owned vehicle at the store off 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, sometime between Monday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.