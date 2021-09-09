NE medical marijuana campaign files two new ballot petitions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After coming out of the gate quickly following the 2020 general election with a new campaign, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana took a few months to pause and work on its 2022 ballot initiative.

On Wednesday it announced a new approach.

The last petition drive for legalizing medical marijuana had enough signatures to get on the 2020 ballot, but never made it. It was overturned by the Nebraska Supreme Court on the grounds that it violated the one-question rule.

The group said today it’s now filed two separate petitions.

One which has wording that outlines patients and caregiver rights and their protections to have conversations and access to medical marijuana through a licensed doctor. The other will tackle the guidelines for production and distribution in the state.

The group said it’s taken months to consult with local and national legal teams to get the wording solidified so they don’t have a repeat of 2020.

“Who really know cannabis law and cannabis regulation, we worked with them to draft these two petitions we filed,” said Crista Eggers with Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana. “We’re really feeling good about them. The main focus was making sure that the language that we do bring forward was language that would bring us to the finish line.”

They’ve filed the two petitions with the Secretary of State’s office. From there they will either be approved or the state office will offer revisions.

Organizers hope to start circulating those petitions for signatures by October 1.

In order to get on the 2022 ballot, each petition will have to get about 125,000 signatures from registered Nebraska voters by next July.

