Officers arrest 2 men in car reported stolen from Lincoln gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested two men they say were in a stolen car.

On Thursday, just after 3 a.m., officers were called to an area of Trail Ridge Road, off 84th Street in northeast Lincoln, on a suspicious car.

LPD said the responding officer recognized that this same car had been one that sped away from a traffic stop around midnight that night near Vine Street and Skyway Road.

Officers said the 2012 grey Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates was occupied by two men.

According to police, officers determined that the car had been stolen on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. from the Phillips 66 off 27th and E Streets.

LPD said the victim reported he left his keys in the car when he was in the store making a purchase and returned to find it missing.

Officers made contact with the 26-year-old driver and 22-year-old passenger and took them into custody.

Police said officers developed probable cause that the two men were aware the car was stolen.

Both men were arrested and are facing felony theft by receiving charges. The passenger was also arrested for an outstanding warrant for shoplifting.

Police said the investigation into fleeing from the traffic stop is still ongoing.

