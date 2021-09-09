Advertisement

Omaha zoo closed Friday

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Friday to prepare for Zoofari, its biennial fundraiser.

“As a nonprofit, Zoofari provides vital financial assistance to allow the zoo to continue wildlife conservation work and education,” Thursday’s news release from zoo states.

Another reminder: The Zoo will be closed tomorrow, September 10.

Posted by Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Thursday, September 9, 2021

According to the Omaha Zoo Foundation website, the fundraising event — which is sold out — starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

