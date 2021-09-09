LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash at 40th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln.

The crash was reported Thursday around 10:50 a.m.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, there are at least two vehicles involved and one of them ended up on its side.

Lincoln Police said there was one person in each car and both were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 2 is moving again, as well as traffic on 40th Street but there could still be delays.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.