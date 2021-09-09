Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warm, heat returns Friday

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another nice day is expected for central and eastern Nebraska with comfortable humidity levels and warm temperatures. A warm front will move through all of Nebraska by Friday and that means hot and more humid weather Friday and Saturday.

Mostly sunny and warm Thursday with highs in the mid 80s for the Lincoln area and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.

It will be a warm day in central and eastern Nebraska, hot in western Nebraska.
It will be a warm day in central and eastern Nebraska, hot in western Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies Thursday night and not quite as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the state.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the state.(1011 Weather)

Friday will be mainly sunny, hotter and more humid for central and eastern Nebraska with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Very hot temperatures expected in western Nebraska Friday afternoon. Highs will return to the...
Very hot temperatures expected in western Nebraska Friday afternoon. Highs will return to the 90s in central and eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

It will be quite hot for the Husker game Saturday afternoon in Lincoln with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures in northern Nebraska but still hot in southern and southeastern Nebraska...
Cooler temperatures in northern Nebraska but still hot in southern and southeastern Nebraska Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will be cooler but still warm and a bit muggy with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Isolated t’storms possible Monday through Wednesday with highs at or above average.

Hot temperatures return Friday and Saturday. Small chances for rain return Sunday and continue...
Hot temperatures return Friday and Saturday. Small chances for rain return Sunday and continue into next week.(1011 Weather)

