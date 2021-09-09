Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warm, heat returns Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another nice day is expected for central and eastern Nebraska with comfortable humidity levels and warm temperatures. A warm front will move through all of Nebraska by Friday and that means hot and more humid weather Friday and Saturday.
Mostly sunny and warm Thursday with highs in the mid 80s for the Lincoln area and a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Mostly clear skies Thursday night and not quite as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be mainly sunny, hotter and more humid for central and eastern Nebraska with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
It will be quite hot for the Husker game Saturday afternoon in Lincoln with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. Mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon.
Sunday will be cooler but still warm and a bit muggy with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Isolated t’storms possible Monday through Wednesday with highs at or above average.
