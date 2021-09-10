Advertisement

4th person accused of stealing IDs from Surfide victims

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth person has been accused of stealing the identities of victims in the South Florida condominium collapse that killed 98 people.

Twenty-year-old Nelson Ronaldo Garcia-Medina was arrested on Wednesday.

But his name was not included when the Miami-Dade state attorney announced three arrests in the case. He’s accused of using a stolen identity to buy a pair of $120 Air Jordan sneakers.

He’s the brother of 30-year-old Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina. Also arrested were 34-year-old Kimberly Michelle Johnson and 38-year-old Rodney Choute, 38.

They each face 15 to 30 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man breaks into couple’s home, eats their food in basement
The owner of Berries by Jillian said this is proof of perseverance after experiencing dark times.
Lincoln woman goes from homelessness to owning a business

Latest News

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for today.
Friday Forecast: The heat is on
Florida Attorney General announces arrests in Surfside collapse identity schemes. (Source: WSVN...
Fla. AG: Surfside identity theft suspects stole at least 45K
Art Metrano was best known for his portrayal of antagonist Ernie Mauser in the second and third...
Art Metrano of ‘Police Academy’ fame dies
Brandy Featured Pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet