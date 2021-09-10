Friday Forecast: The heat is on

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a few days with seasonable temperatures, the next couple of days are going to be hot. It should feel a bit muggy too with dew points returning to the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will return this weekend as well.

An upper level high pressure ridge will remain in control over the region today. This in combination with a warm front moving through Central and Eastern Nebraska means hotter, above average temperatures for the entire viewing area. It will be mostly sunny and a bit muggy with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for today. (KOLN)

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, a bit muggy and breezy. Heat index values could be in the upper 90s to 105 in the afternoon. If you have any outdoor activities planned, like going to the Nebraska football game, take the necessary precautions to protect yourself from the heat and stay hydrated by drinking water. Winds will be south or southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. A cold front will move into the area late in the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the western third of the area during that time. A few storms could be severe. The chance of rain returns to Central and Eastern Nebraska Saturday night into Sunday. Cooler temperatures are back for the second half of the weekend.

The first half of the weekend will be hot. (KOLN)

The second half of the weekend will be cooler. (KOLN)

A few more fronts and upper level disturbances look to move through the area next week. Temperatures will be on a bit of a roller coaster because of that. There will also be some chances of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance looks to be Tuesday.

Hot the next couple of days with a near record high temperature Saturday. The chance of rain returns Sunday. (KOLN)

