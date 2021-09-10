Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A very warm weekend is shaping up in the Capital City and if you’re looking for something to do outdoors, look no further than Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

James Arthur Vineyards Birthday Weekend: Come Together

Let’s help celebrate this milestone and head out there to enjoy some live music. As part of their birthday weekend, The Beatles tribute band Come Together will be performing on the outdoor stage. There will also be grilled food from Dinner & Co. from 5-7pm.

Friday 5-8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series Presents Chris Cope

Comedian Chris Cope has appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Laughs on Fox, Tosh.0 and Grey’s Anatomy. His southern charm isn’t limited to stage and screen. He has just released his first full-length comedy album, “White Trash Super Computer”, which debuted in the Top 10 on Amazon.com and Top 25 on iTunes.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.; $10 for 7:30 show, $5 for 9:30 show

More info: HERE

Escape to Margaritaville

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all—and stay to find something they never expected. Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Fins,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and many more. This performance does contain adult content and themes.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tickets: $14.50 to $79

More info: HERE

USA Wrestling Presents 2021 Senior World Team Trials

USA Wrestling is pleased to announce that the 2021 Senior World Team Trials will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This event will determine the U.S. team that will compete in the 2021 Senior World Championships, which will be held October 2-10 in Oslo, Norway.

Saturday and Sunday, session times on website; Tickets: $50 all sessions for adults, $30 per day for adults

More info: HERE

40th All Makes Auto & Truck Show

You don’t want to miss this auto and truck show! Formerly known as “The Havelock Show” and held in downtown Havelock, the fun has moved to a new location! This is a judged show with 60 classes and over 180 awards. Bring the entire family! Have a good time enjoying all the beautiful show cars and the fall weather.

Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Free for spectators

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.