HS Football Scoreboard (Thurs, Sept. 9)

Archbishop Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre gets ready to throw a warm-up pass.
Archbishop Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre gets ready to throw a warm-up pass.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
High School Football Scoreboard (Thursday, Sept. 9)

Archbishop Bergan 45, Lincoln Lutheran 25

Columbus 49, Lincoln North Star 13

Franklin 73, Deshler 22

Garden County 40, Brady 25

Lutheran High Northeast 22, Guardian Angels 20

Mullen 81, Maywood-Hayes Center 27

Omaha Burke 34, Millard North 21

Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 27

Pender 40, Winside 26

Sandhills Valley 28, Medicine Valley 26

Spalding Academy 38, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30

St. Mary’s 60, Walthill 6

