Huskers blanked at Arizona State

Several local teams pick up wins on Thursday in high school athletics.
Several local teams pick up wins on Thursday in high school athletics.(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Nebraska soccer team (4-3-0) fought hard, equaling Arizona State’s shots on goal, but came up short, 1-0, at Mulcahy Stadium on a hot Thursday afternoon. The Huskers attacked first with an early shot from Eleanor Dale in the first minute, but the Sun Devils scored first as they found the back of the net in the sixth minute. In the first half, Nebraska led Arizona State (6-1-0) in total shots and were tied with three shots on goal apiece, but the Huskers entered halftime down 1-0. The Nebraska defense continued its impressive play in the second half. The Huskers have not allowed a single goal in the final 45 minutes all season.

Nebraska held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks, taking two in the first half before registering four in the second frame. Junior goalkeeper Makinzie Short recorded a season-high five saves and was one of three Huskers to play the full 90 minutes. Grace Brown, who tallied one shot on goal, and Olivia Brown also played the entire game. The Huskers conclude their trip to Tucson on Sunday when they face Arizona, starting at 3 p.m. (CT).

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

