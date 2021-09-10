Advertisement

Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

(KOLN/NDCS)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate has gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

NDCS says 30-year-old Zackery Carlstrom left the facility early Thursday morning, after jumping over a fence at the prison located near SW 27th & W Van Dorn.

“Staff responded to his last known location, as indicated by the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, but neither he nor the device were located,” the department said in a press release.

Carlstrom is 5′9″, 145 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 9-1-1.

NDCS says Carlstrom started his sentence on September 14th, 2020. He was sentence to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Dodge County. He had a tentative release date of January 13th, 2022.

