Lincoln Southeast grad, 9/11 victim’s legacy lives on in theater

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jennifer Dorsey-Howley died during the attack of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Her memory is one that’s carried on by not just her friends and loved ones, but by generations and generations of students who walk the halls of Lincoln Southeast High School.

Hope and resilient are just two of the words etched into the front of Lincoln Southeast’s theater. It’s now named after Jennifer and adorned with those words, given to architects to describe her by her family.

“What she did that day, I mean she made sure everybody in her department was out,” said Pat Hunter-Pirtle the former principal of Southeast. “Everybody in her department got out and she did not.”

Jennifer was working at the World Trade Center in New York during the attack. She was eight months pregnant when she died.

The 1985 graduate was described as full of life, and having a love for performance and music. Spent much of her adult life telling tales of her times as a Knight.

Hunter-Pirtle became the principal in 2001. He said the next year Jennifer’s husband came to visit him at the school unexpectedly.

“He said Jennifer loved being in this school can I purchased a piano for the theater,” Hunter-Pirtle said.

A piano turned into a whole theater, a project that was already in the early stages. Her husband advocated with the school board for the dedication and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to get it underway.

“He made this his focus,” Hunter-Pirtle said. “That was so powerful to watch. You take your grief and you put it into such a positive bent.”

Architect Kevin Clark was in charge of the project - working closely with Jennifer’s family to add special touches. He said that family made it a priority to not make it obvious, like painting it her favorite color, but opted for more subtle and special touches. For example, those etched words at the entrance and points of light that encompass the seating area.

There are 34 of them, one for each year of her life, and a single blue light delivered on accident with the others.

“We have one light that we had kept that was only visible by a kid on stage. All the guests and all the family would have never seen it,” Clark said. “Maybe this is a sign from her, this would be a great way to remember that.”

The renovations were completed back in 2009, with a dedication ceremony that featured her family and a survivor of 9/11 as well.

Jennifer is part of the school’s distinguished alumni wall and her story is not just told inside the theater department, but all across the school every year.

“It was incredible,” Clark said. “Every project has a life to it as an architect, but I can say this was one of the strongest in a 30-year career. What we did here was special.”

Jennifer’s younger brother, who still lives in Lincoln, is headed to New York on Friday to visit the 9/11 Memorial, remember his sister, and visit her husband. He said it’s the first time they’ve taken the trip on the anniversary.

