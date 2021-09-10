LPD responds to fraud in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to the Subway at 1200 Saltillo Road on a fraud on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they contacted a 35-year-old man who reported that he received a call on the business phone from someone who identified themselves as a US Marshall. The person said that the store had employees who were involved in the production of counterfeit money. He was advised to take the money from the register, go to the nearest store to purchase money pack cards, and provide the access codes to the caller.

According to LPD, a Walgreens employee grew suspicious of the money pack purchase and called police who were able to stop further transactions.

The phone number used to contact the victim was likely a spoofed number to appear as though the call was coming from law enforcement. Those who want to fraud people out of money can be very convincing and will find new ways to scare people into paying them.

Remember that law enforcement and government agencies will not ask for payment in the form of gift cards.

