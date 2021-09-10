Saturday Forecast: Record heat possible to start the weekend!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is never a good thing when the forecast threatens a record that has stood for 125 years, but unfortunately that’s what we’re going to do as we head into the day on Saturday. Kickoff against Buffalo is scheduled for 2:30 in the afternoon, near the peak heating of the day. If you plan on attending or if you’re out tailgating, make sure you take care of yourself and drink plenty of water! Actual temperatures are expected to be around 99° by kickoff, but feels like temperatures through the afternoon are expected to range between 95° and 105° - and those are calculated for the shade!

The weather through Friday evening will be hazy and warm, but rather uneventful. Skies are expected to remain mainly clear across the state with dry weather. Into the day on Saturday, skies are expected to remain hazy, but mostly clear. Dry weather is expected through most of the day, but as a front slides through the area we could see a few scattered storms across parts of western and central Nebraska. A few of those storms could push into eastern Nebraska by Sunday morning.

Temperatures into Saturday morning will be warm - about 10° above average in Lincoln - with lows mainly in the low to mid 60s across central and eastern Nebraska with some 50s in the far west.

Things really heat up as we head into Saturday afternoon as temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s and even into the triple digits for some areas. The forecast in Lincoln - for now - is 99°. That would tie the previously set record of 99° set all the way back in 1895! Whether or not air temperatures hit 100° is irrelevant though as when we combine those high temperatures with afternoon dew points in the mid 60s, feels like temperatures between 100° and 105° are expected for much of central and eastern Nebraska.

On top of the heat and humidity, breezy southwest winds are expected by tomorrow afternoon ahead of the cold front. Central and eastern Nebraska should see southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with wind gusts as high as 30 MPH possible.

A weak cold front will then slip through the state into Saturday evening. This should usher in some cooler temperatures for the day on Sunday with highs falling into the 70s, 80s and to near 90° across the state.

The extended forecast shows temperatures bouncing around a bit as we head over the next week. Highs reach back to around 90° on Monday before another front arrives Monday night into Tuesday sending temperatures back into the 70s with a 30% chance for rain. Temperatures then settle to around 80 by Wednesday with mid 80s by next Thursday and Friday.

