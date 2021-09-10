Advertisement

Shickley family popcorn business helps son with autism

A Nebraska family has a passion for one sweet and salty treat. They've also discovered it's...
A Nebraska family has a passion for one sweet and salty treat. They've also discovered it's helping one family member adjust to living on the autism spectrum.(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska family has a passion for one sweet and salty treat. They’ve also discovered it’s helping one family member adjust to living on the autism spectrum.

The popping never stops in the Washington-Oglesby driveway in Shickley, Neb.

This mother-son duo has been working out of the MoKa’s Kitchen trailer for the last five years. However, the passion for popcorn dates back to Owen Washington-Oglesby’s first birthday when his grandpa got him an old fashioned popper.

“Owen likes to hear popcorn pop… it soothes him,” said Karen Washington-Oglesby, owner of MoKa’s Kitchen. “Owen is on the autistic spectrum, so it was just one of those things to give him social skills.”

“Popcorn was just another way to escape this life and making it into someone else’s life,” said Owne.

In a town of 341 people MoKa’s kitchen is pretty well known.

“Owen will get all the time ‘Hey will you tell your mom I want popcorn,’” said Karen Washington-Oglesby.

MoKa’s Kitchen is fresh off of the Nebraska State Fair and they’re popping for Old Trusty Days this weekend. Soon, they hope to expand into a brick and mortar store.

“I do it more for my children than I do it for myself,” said Karen. “I just want them to see that if you put your mind to it, anything is possible.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
Seward County man arrested amid sex trafficking of a minor investigation
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman shoplifts more than $600 worth of clothing from Costco
Lendell Harris
Suspect in deadly shooting facing lesser charge
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man breaks into couple’s home, eats their food in basement

Latest News

Lincoln Southeast grad, 9/11 victim’s legacy lives on in theater
Lincoln Southeast grad, 9/11 victim’s legacy lives on in theater
Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”
Temperatures should range from the low 90s to the low 100s on Friday.
Friday Forecast: More hazy sunshine, but Mother Nature cranks up the heat!