Tailors keep Cornhusker Marching Band dressed for success for 50 years

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every home football game, the Cornhusker Marching Band entertains football audiences. And every year, a local tailoring business ensures the band is stepping out in style.

Sure, it takes hours of practice for the band to sound and march perfectly on the field. But a husband and wife team are behind the expert tailoring. Each band member’s uniform is fitted, measured, altered and pressed.

Students stream in and out of the tailoring shop picking up pants and coats. Luke Partsch, from Nebraska City, is a sophomore in the band. Partsch said he appreciates the tailors making his uniform fit just right.

For nearly half a century, it’s been Demetrios and Stamatia Deligiannis that have ensured the Pride of All Nebraska looks its best.

Demetrios came from Greece as a young man, bringing his charcoal heated iron, but not much else. He didn’t have a house. He didn’t have money.

“I come with $20 in my pocket,” Demetrios said.

He first saw Stamatia at church. A friend urged him to casually take a peek at the young woman sitting with her sister.

“My friend say look back, some women, two ladies, both beautiful. But you no go like that, go slow (when looking),” Demetrios chuckled.

It was tough for the young couple. Money was tight, and they struggled to learn English.

“We cry every day, (think about ) go back to Greece,” Stamatia said.

Demetrios found a job with a tailor and then bought the company. His business and his family grew.

He said, “Everybody supported me. I cannot speak English but a lot of people help us.”

“We’re happy and we make family here,” Stamatia said.

Demetrios isn’t ready to hang up the needle and thread yet.

“If my legs is walking, I feel good, I stay here,” he said.

And there’s satisfaction knowing that when the band takes the field, every uniform is a perfect fit.

The Cornhusker Marching Band is made up of about 300 musicians. That means, over the years, Demetrios and Stamatia have altered the uniforms of thousands of students.

