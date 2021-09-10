Two hazardous waste collection events set for September

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are encouraged to dispose of their household hazardous waste at two drive-through collection events in September. The events are free for Lincoln and Lancaster County residents:

Friday, September 17, 2 to 6 p.m. – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 South Lincoln St. in Malcolm

Saturday, September 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

Business waste is not handled at these events. People with business waste inquiries can call 402-441-8002. For more details and alternative collection dates, visit haztogo.com.

These are drive-through events. Residents are encouraged to follow pandemic protocols at this event: wear a mask, practice physical distancing, place waste in trunk or rear storage area of vehicles, and do not attend if feeling ill.

Accepted items: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, consult the Waste Reduction Guide at lincoln.ne.gov/recycleguide.

This household hazardous waste program is part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. For more information about household hazardous waste, visit haztogo.com.

