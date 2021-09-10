UNL Broadcasting professor shares 9/11 experience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As we approach the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Americans look back on where they were on that tragic day. A UNL broadcast journalism professor was working as a reporter in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 11, 2001.

When the attacks happened, Barney McCoy and his news crew headed for New York City. McCoy and his crew told the stories of that tragic day.

McCoy said they probably averaged four or five nights of sleep a night, catching a catnap if you could.

“But the other thing is, is your adrenaline is constantly flowing anyway. A lot of it’s just because of all the unknowns and just the sheer magnitude of the event,” said McCoy.

Even as a veteran journalist, McCoy’s emotions were pushed to the brink.

“You kind of put your visor down and do what, you know, you’re supposed to do,” said McCoy. “And every now and then you’ll see something that kind of catches you off guard and you’ll cry.”

A candlelight vigil reflects the trauma, and the hope, following the 9/11 attack.

When McCoy shares his experiences with students, he tells them it’s okay to ask for help, and don’t be afraid of the hard stuff.

“Challenges will always exist,” said McCoy. “Your success and happiness in life ultimately is based on your ability to face those challenges, no matter the outcome. And sometimes you begin to understand that sometimes the biggest challenges we’ve had prepare us to do greater things in our lives than we ever imagined.”

McCoy is no stranger to big stories. He reported from Saudi Arabia, the launching point of the Gulf War. And he covered the collapse of a skywalk in a Kansas City hotel that killed 114 people. McCoy teaches a variety of journalism classes at UNL.

