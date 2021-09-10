Live at 10:35PM: 10/11 Sports Double Overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 3 of the 2021 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Morrill 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Allen: Bloomfield VS Allen

@ Alliance: Northwest VS Alliance

@ Alma: Hitchcock County VS Alma

@ Amherst: Elm Creek VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: South Loup VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Ainsworth VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Arlington: Ashland-Greenwood VS Arlington

@ Arthur County: Hay Springs VS Arthur County

@ Auburn: Platteview VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Ansley-Litchfield VS Axtell

@ BDS : Falls City Sacred Heart VS BDS

@ BRLD: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS BRLD

@ Banner County: Crawford VS Banner County

@ Bayard: Leyton VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Blair VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Omaha South VS Bellevue East

@ Bellevue West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Norris VS Bennington

@ Bishop Neumann: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Arapahoe VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Douglas County West VS Boone Central

@ Bridgeport: Holyoke, CO VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Gothenburg VS Broken Bow

@ Centennial: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Centennial

@ Cody-Kilgore: Santee VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: Wayne VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus Scotus: Aquinas Catholic VS Columbus Scotus

@ Cozad: Sidney VS Cozad

@ Creighton: Plainview VS Creighton

@ David City: Sandy Creek VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Lawrence-Nelson VS Diller-Odell

@ Dorchester: Lewiston VS Dorchester

@ Dundy County Stratton: Perkins County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ EMF: Shelby-Rising City VS EMF

@ East Butler: Clarkson/Leigh VS East Butler

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: High Plains Community VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Central VS Elkhorn South

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Tri County VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Falls City: Malcolm VS Falls City

@ Freeman: Southern VS Freeman

@ Fremont: Omaha Benson VS Fremont

@ Gering: Hastings VS Gering

@ Gibbon: Hershey VS Gibbon

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Southeast VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Papillion-LaVista South VS Gretna

@ Hampton: Stuart VS Hampton

@ Hartington-Newcastle: West Holt VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: St. Edward VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Twin River VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland: Nebraska Christian VS Heartland

@ Hemingford: Maxwell VS Hemingford

@ Hi-Line: Sutherland VS Hi-Line

@ Holdrege: Wood River-Shelton VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Wynot VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Cross County VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Palmer VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: North Central VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Hyannis: Sandhills/Thedford VS Hyannis

@ Johnson-Brock: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney: North Platte VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Fullerton VS Kenesaw

@ Lincoln Christian: Fort Calhoun VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln High: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Northeast: Omaha Northwest VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Loomis: Giltner VS Loomis

@ Madison: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Madison

@ McCook: York VS McCook

@ Mead: Osceola VS Mead

@ Meridian: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Meridian

@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford

@ Millard South: Millard West VS Millard South

@ Minden: Adams Central VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Gordon-Rushville VS Mitchell

@ Nebraska City: Omaha Concordia VS Nebraska City

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Cedar Bluffs VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Burwell VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk: Lincoln East VS Norfolk

@ North Bend Central: Pierce VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Centura VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ ONeill: Central City VS ONeill

@ Oakland-Craig: Crofton VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Chase County VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Bryan: Ralston VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha North: Lincoln Southwest VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Ord: Norfolk Catholic VS Ord

@ Palmyra: Conestoga VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Westside VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Pawnee City: McCool Junction VS Pawnee City

@ Plattsmouth: Elkhorn North VS Plattsmouth

@ Pleasanton: Overton VS Pleasanton

@ Randolph: Emerson-Hubbard VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: Bertrand VS Ravenna

@ Riverside: Osmond VS Riverside

@ Schuyler: Raymond Central VS Schuyler

@ Scottsbluff: Aurora VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Crete VS Seward

@ Sioux County: Creek Valley VS Sioux County

@ South Sioux City: Lexington VS South Sioux City

@ Southern Valley: Cambridge VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Red Cloud VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Kearney Catholic VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Wakefield VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Parkview Christian VS Sterling

@ Summerland: CWC VS Summerland

@ Superior: Wilber-Clatonia VS Superior

@ Sutton: Fairbury VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse

@ Tekamah-Herman: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Thayer Central

@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Chadron VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Boys Town VS Wahoo

@ Wallace: Minatare VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: South Platte VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Boyd County VS Wausa

@ Waverly: Elkhorn High VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Johnson County Central VS Weeping Water

@ West Point-Beemer: Battle Creek VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wisner-Pilger: Elkhorn Valley VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Yutan: Ponca VS Yutan

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.