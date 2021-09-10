Advertisement

Live at 10:35PM: 10/11 Sports Double Overtime

Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.
Watch 10/11 Sports Overtime on 10/11 NOW at 10.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 3 of the 2021 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Morrill 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Allen: Bloomfield VS Allen

@ Alliance: Northwest VS Alliance

@ Alma: Hitchcock County VS Alma

@ Amherst: Elm Creek VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: South Loup VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Ainsworth VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Arlington: Ashland-Greenwood VS Arlington

@ Arthur County: Hay Springs VS Arthur County

@ Auburn: Platteview VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Ansley-Litchfield VS Axtell

@ BDS : Falls City Sacred Heart VS BDS

@ BRLD: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS BRLD

@ Banner County: Crawford VS Banner County

@ Bayard: Leyton VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Blair VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue East: Omaha South VS Bellevue East

@ Bellevue West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Norris VS Bennington

@ Bishop Neumann: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Arapahoe VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Douglas County West VS Boone Central

@ Bridgeport: Holyoke, CO VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Gothenburg VS Broken Bow

@ Centennial: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Centennial

@ Cody-Kilgore: Santee VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Columbus Lakeview: Wayne VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Columbus Scotus: Aquinas Catholic VS Columbus Scotus

@ Cozad: Sidney VS Cozad

@ Creighton: Plainview VS Creighton

@ David City: Sandy Creek VS David City

@ Diller-Odell: Lawrence-Nelson VS Diller-Odell

@ Dorchester: Lewiston VS Dorchester

@ Dundy County Stratton: Perkins County VS Dundy County Stratton

@ EMF: Shelby-Rising City VS EMF

@ East Butler: Clarkson/Leigh VS East Butler

@ Elgin Public/Pope John: High Plains Community VS Elgin Public/Pope John

@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Central VS Elkhorn South

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Tri County VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Falls City: Malcolm VS Falls City

@ Freeman: Southern VS Freeman

@ Fremont: Omaha Benson VS Fremont

@ Gering: Hastings VS Gering

@ Gibbon: Hershey VS Gibbon

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Southeast VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Papillion-LaVista South VS Gretna

@ Hampton: Stuart VS Hampton

@ Hartington-Newcastle: West Holt VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: St. Edward VS Harvard

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Twin River VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Heartland: Nebraska Christian VS Heartland

@ Hemingford: Maxwell VS Hemingford

@ Hi-Line: Sutherland VS Hi-Line

@ Holdrege: Wood River-Shelton VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Wynot VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Cross County VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Palmer VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: North Central VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Hyannis: Sandhills/Thedford VS Hyannis

@ Johnson-Brock: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney: North Platte VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Fullerton VS Kenesaw

@ Lincoln Christian: Fort Calhoun VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln High: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Northeast: Omaha Northwest VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Loomis: Giltner VS Loomis

@ Madison: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Madison

@ McCook: York VS McCook

@ Mead: Osceola VS Mead

@ Meridian: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Meridian

@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford

@ Millard South: Millard West VS Millard South

@ Minden: Adams Central VS Minden

@ Mitchell: Gordon-Rushville VS Mitchell

@ Nebraska City: Omaha Concordia VS Nebraska City

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Cedar Bluffs VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Burwell VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk: Lincoln East VS Norfolk

@ North Bend Central: Pierce VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Centura VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ ONeill: Central City VS ONeill

@ Oakland-Craig: Crofton VS Oakland-Craig

@ Ogallala: Chase County VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Bryan: Ralston VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha North: Lincoln Southwest VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Ord: Norfolk Catholic VS Ord

@ Palmyra: Conestoga VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Westside VS Papillion-LaVista

@ Pawnee City: McCool Junction VS Pawnee City

@ Plattsmouth: Elkhorn North VS Plattsmouth

@ Pleasanton: Overton VS Pleasanton

@ Randolph: Emerson-Hubbard VS Randolph

@ Ravenna: Bertrand VS Ravenna

@ Riverside: Osmond VS Riverside

@ Schuyler: Raymond Central VS Schuyler

@ Scottsbluff: Aurora VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: Crete VS Seward

@ Sioux County: Creek Valley VS Sioux County

@ South Sioux City: Lexington VS South Sioux City

@ Southern Valley: Cambridge VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Red Cloud VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Kearney Catholic VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Wakefield VS Stanton

@ Sterling: Parkview Christian VS Sterling

@ Summerland: CWC VS Summerland

@ Superior: Wilber-Clatonia VS Superior

@ Sutton: Fairbury VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse

@ Tekamah-Herman: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Thayer Central

@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Chadron VS Valentine

@ Wahoo: Boys Town VS Wahoo

@ Wallace: Minatare VS Wallace

@ Wauneta-Palisade: South Platte VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wausa: Boyd County VS Wausa

@ Waverly: Elkhorn High VS Waverly

@ Weeping Water: Johnson County Central VS Weeping Water

@ West Point-Beemer: Battle Creek VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wisner-Pilger: Elkhorn Valley VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Yutan: Ponca VS Yutan

Local Sports Scores

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD responds to fraud in south Lincoln

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police were called to the Subway at 1200 Saltillo Road on a fraud on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

News

Fallen Omaha Marine Cpl. Daegan Page returning home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 6 News Staff reports
A grateful community is preparing to show its support for Cpl. Daegan Page and his family Friday afternoon.

Forecast

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
After a few days with seasonable temperatures, the next couple of days are going to be hot.

News

New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Linda Dillard, 55, was last seen on June 16 in the rural Table Rock area.

Latest News

News

Patriot Guard riders heading to Omaha as body of Cpl. Daegan Page is brought home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Patriot Guard riders leave Lincoln for Omaha

News

66-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 2 in Lincoln Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln Police said 66-year-old Asuncion Ramos died and a 40-year-old man remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

News

Therapy dogs return to Lincoln hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The therapy dogs were welcomed back recently into most patient rooms, with the exception of critical care units and the COVID-19 unit, after they couldn’t come for months because of the pandemic.

News

Tailors keep Cornhusker Marching Band dressed for success for 50 years

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Taryn Vanderford
Here's the story of the husband and wife who've been suiting up the Pride of All Nebraska for 50 years.

News

Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police said 66-year-old Asuncion Ramos died and a 40-year-old man remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

News

First Alert Traffic: Cpl. Page motorcade route, alternatives

Updated: 4 hours ago
The remains of Cpl. Daegan Page, killed in an attack on Kabul airport in Afghanistan, are returning to Omaha on Friday afternoon.