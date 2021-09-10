Live at 10:35PM: 10/11 Sports Double Overtime
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 3 of the 2021 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.
Friday night’s games included:
Morrill 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Allen: Bloomfield VS Allen
@ Alliance: Northwest VS Alliance
@ Alma: Hitchcock County VS Alma
@ Amherst: Elm Creek VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: South Loup VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Arcadia-Loup City: Ainsworth VS Arcadia-Loup City
@ Arlington: Ashland-Greenwood VS Arlington
@ Arthur County: Hay Springs VS Arthur County
@ Auburn: Platteview VS Auburn
@ Axtell: Ansley-Litchfield VS Axtell
@ BDS : Falls City Sacred Heart VS BDS
@ BRLD: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS BRLD
@ Banner County: Crawford VS Banner County
@ Bayard: Leyton VS Bayard
@ Beatrice: Blair VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue East: Omaha South VS Bellevue East
@ Bellevue West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Bellevue West
@ Bennington: Norris VS Bennington
@ Bishop Neumann: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Bishop Neumann
@ Blue Hill: Arapahoe VS Blue Hill
@ Boone Central: Douglas County West VS Boone Central
@ Bridgeport: Holyoke, CO VS Bridgeport
@ Broken Bow: Gothenburg VS Broken Bow
@ Centennial: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Centennial
@ Cody-Kilgore: Santee VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Columbus Lakeview: Wayne VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Columbus Scotus: Aquinas Catholic VS Columbus Scotus
@ Cozad: Sidney VS Cozad
@ Creighton: Plainview VS Creighton
@ David City: Sandy Creek VS David City
@ Diller-Odell: Lawrence-Nelson VS Diller-Odell
@ Dorchester: Lewiston VS Dorchester
@ Dundy County Stratton: Perkins County VS Dundy County Stratton
@ EMF: Shelby-Rising City VS EMF
@ East Butler: Clarkson/Leigh VS East Butler
@ Elgin Public/Pope John: High Plains Community VS Elgin Public/Pope John
@ Elkhorn South: Omaha Central VS Elkhorn South
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Tri County VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Falls City: Malcolm VS Falls City
@ Freeman: Southern VS Freeman
@ Fremont: Omaha Benson VS Fremont
@ Gering: Hastings VS Gering
@ Gibbon: Hershey VS Gibbon
@ Grand Island: Lincoln Southeast VS Grand Island
@ Gretna: Papillion-LaVista South VS Gretna
@ Hampton: Stuart VS Hampton
@ Hartington-Newcastle: West Holt VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Harvard: St. Edward VS Harvard
@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Twin River VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Heartland: Nebraska Christian VS Heartland
@ Hemingford: Maxwell VS Hemingford
@ Hi-Line: Sutherland VS Hi-Line
@ Holdrege: Wood River-Shelton VS Holdrege
@ Homer: Wynot VS Homer
@ Howells-Dodge: Cross County VS Howells-Dodge
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Palmer VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: North Central VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Hyannis: Sandhills/Thedford VS Hyannis
@ Johnson-Brock: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney: North Platte VS Kearney
@ Kenesaw: Fullerton VS Kenesaw
@ Lincoln Christian: Fort Calhoun VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln High: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Northeast: Omaha Northwest VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Loomis: Giltner VS Loomis
@ Madison: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Madison
@ McCook: York VS McCook
@ Mead: Osceola VS Mead
@ Meridian: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Meridian
@ Milford: Fillmore Central VS Milford
@ Millard South: Millard West VS Millard South
@ Minden: Adams Central VS Minden
@ Mitchell: Gordon-Rushville VS Mitchell
@ Nebraska City: Omaha Concordia VS Nebraska City
@ Nebraska Lutheran: Cedar Bluffs VS Nebraska Lutheran
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Burwell VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Norfolk: Lincoln East VS Norfolk
@ North Bend Central: Pierce VS North Bend Central
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Centura VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ ONeill: Central City VS ONeill
@ Oakland-Craig: Crofton VS Oakland-Craig
@ Ogallala: Chase County VS Ogallala
@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Omaha Christian Academy VS Omaha Brownell Talbot
@ Omaha Bryan: Ralston VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha North: Lincoln Southwest VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Ord: Norfolk Catholic VS Ord
@ Palmyra: Conestoga VS Palmyra
@ Papillion-LaVista: Omaha Westside VS Papillion-LaVista
@ Pawnee City: McCool Junction VS Pawnee City
@ Plattsmouth: Elkhorn North VS Plattsmouth
@ Pleasanton: Overton VS Pleasanton
@ Randolph: Emerson-Hubbard VS Randolph
@ Ravenna: Bertrand VS Ravenna
@ Riverside: Osmond VS Riverside
@ Schuyler: Raymond Central VS Schuyler
@ Scottsbluff: Aurora VS Scottsbluff
@ Seward: Crete VS Seward
@ Sioux County: Creek Valley VS Sioux County
@ South Sioux City: Lexington VS South Sioux City
@ Southern Valley: Cambridge VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Red Cloud VS Southwest
@ St. Paul: Kearney Catholic VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Wakefield VS Stanton
@ Sterling: Parkview Christian VS Sterling
@ Summerland: CWC VS Summerland
@ Superior: Wilber-Clatonia VS Superior
@ Sutton: Fairbury VS Sutton
@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse
@ Tekamah-Herman: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Thayer Central: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Thayer Central
@ Twin Loup: Central Valley VS Twin Loup
@ Valentine: Chadron VS Valentine
@ Wahoo: Boys Town VS Wahoo
@ Wallace: Minatare VS Wallace
@ Wauneta-Palisade: South Platte VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ Wausa: Boyd County VS Wausa
@ Waverly: Elkhorn High VS Waverly
@ Weeping Water: Johnson County Central VS Weeping Water
@ West Point-Beemer: Battle Creek VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wisner-Pilger: Elkhorn Valley VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Yutan: Ponca VS Yutan
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.