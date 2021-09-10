Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2 in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said 66-year-old Asuncion Ramos died and a 40-year-old man remains hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a two vehicle accident just before 11 a.m.

Police determined that a grey Honda Accord was northbound on S 40th Street and collided with a red Jeep Liberty, driven by Ramos, that was eastbound on Highway 2. The Jeep Liberty rolled onto its side.

Witnesses reported seeing the Jeep Liberty driving erratically prior to the collision.

No citations or arrest have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

