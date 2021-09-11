Hall County Deputies respond to crash on I-80
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hall County Deputies were called to the southbound off ramp MM 312 on Interstate 80 for a crash on Saturday at 9:51 a.m.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 281 when it traveled down the embankment and rolled several times. An adult male was involved in the single-vehicle crash and was transported to a hospital in Omaha by Grand Island Ambulance for none-life-threatening injuries.
This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to KSNB Local 4 for the latest details
