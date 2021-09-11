Advertisement

Husker fans can bring a water bottle for Saturday’s game

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletics will allow fans to bring one full bottle of water into Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The exception applies only to Saturday’s Nebraska vs Buffalo game, since temperatures are expected to be near the triple digits.

Fans are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, including wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat. Drink plenty of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated fluids and avoid heavy meals. There will be water fountains throughout the stadium.

In addition to staying hydrated, fans are encouraged to take a break from the heat as necessary, and contact the nearest stadium worker if you need any assistance. The American Red Cross provides emergency medical services in Memorial Stadium and at first aid stations located at the following locations: Southeast corner of the field, East Stadium upper concourse, Northwest concourse and West Stadium Club Level.

Nebraska Athletics said it is dealing with ongoing staffing challenges due to the pandemic and advise people to arrive early and be ready for lines at the concession stands.

Husker Gameday is expected to be a hot one.
Husker Gameday is expected to be a hot one.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls...
Nebraska faces off against Buffalo
Omaha hero's homecoming
Omaha's hero homecoming
Status of sports wagering in Nebraska, regulations not quite finished