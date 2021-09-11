Inmate dies at hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 30s died Friday at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized. In addition to the coronavirus, he had other medical conditions.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on a charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Douglas County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.