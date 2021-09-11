Advertisement

Inmate dies at hospital

(AP Photo)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced that an inmate in his 30s died Friday at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to being hospitalized. In addition to the coronavirus, he had other medical conditions.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced on a charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault on a child out of Douglas County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
Lincoln Police located a missing 82-year-old woman on Friday.
LPD locates missing 82-year-old woman
Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”

Latest News

Messages of Hope at CHI
Messages of Hope at CHI
Husker fans can bring a water bottle for Saturday’s game
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls...
Nebraska faces off against Buffalo