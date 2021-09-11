Advertisement

Lincoln family hosts toy drive for children’s hospital

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For a Lincoln family, Sept. 9 has a history of being a tough day. It’s the day their daughter, Grace, was diagnosed with leukemia five years ago. Now Grace is 14 and healthy, and her family decided to make that anniversary a “good one” by giving a special gift to the kids at Omaha Children’s Hospital.

The Fry family decided to collect toys and over the last few weeks they’ve gotten donation after donation. Jeff Fry got in his pick-up Friday morning with a Grace sticker on the window and a trailer full of toys and drove to the Omaha Children’s Hospital.

“I know it’s going to make an impact, because we’ve been there,” said Jeff Fry, Grace’s dad.

The toys, which now fill a room at the hospital, will be given to kids being treated at the hospital. Grace used to be one of them. She was diagnosed with leukemia at nine after bruises started showing up on her body.

“It just changes everything,” said Grace. “It’s unimaginable.”

They got the news Sept. 9, 2016 and spend months at Children’s. That’s what inspired Friday’s trip to the hospital.

“Sept. 9 has always been a bad day, so we decided to help people.”

Jeff’s wife, Mandy, put out the call for toys and then the packages started to come.

“She put a few hundred toys on the Amazon wish list and within a day they were gone she had to keep adding more,” said Mandy.

They pilled up in the Fry Family’s basement until Friday, when Jeff packed them up and hit the road, hoping to make the kids who are facing the same challenges his daughter once did a little happier.

Grace is now cancer free and in the eighth grade. The family said given the response they will likely make this toy drive an annual event.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

