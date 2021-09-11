Advertisement

LPD responds to burglary at Casey’s Convenience Store

(Source: WTOC)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Casey’s Convenience Store near the 500 block of W. Cornhusker Highway Saturday morning.

LPD said officers responded to an alarm at the location at around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the front door glass to be broken.

According to LPD, an unknown amount of merchandise was stolen and there was around $1,000 in damages.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
Lincoln Police located a missing 82-year-old woman on Friday.
LPD locates missing 82-year-old woman
Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”

Latest News

Inmate dies at hospital
Messages of Hope at CHI
Messages of Hope at CHI
Husker fans can bring a water bottle for Saturday’s game
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges