LPD responds to burglary at Casey’s Convenience Store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Casey’s Convenience Store near the 500 block of W. Cornhusker Highway Saturday morning.

LPD said officers responded to an alarm at the location at around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the front door glass to be broken.

According to LPD, an unknown amount of merchandise was stolen and there was around $1,000 in damages.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest information.

