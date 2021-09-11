Advertisement

Missing Endangered Person: Lincoln Police search for missing 82-year-old woman

82-year-old Suzanne Taylor was last seen in the area of 14th Street to 27th Street and Pine...
82-year-old Suzanne Taylor was last seen in the area of 14th Street to 27th Street and Pine Lake Road to Old Cheney Road around 5:30 p.m. when she left to take her dog for a walk.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are looking for an 82-year-old woman with dementia last seen near the area of 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.

According to LPD, Suzanne Taylor was last seen in the area of 14th Street to 27th Street and Pine Lake Road to Old Cheney Road around 5:30 p.m. when she left to take her dog for a walk.  Her dog returned home without her.  

She was last seen wearing a multicolored long sleeve blouse, slacks, and red shoes.  She has dementia and is wearing a necklace with her name and phone number.  Please call 402-441-6000 if you have information or have seen Suzanne.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash at 40th Street and Highway 2
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”
Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Toy drive for Children's Hospital
Lincoln family hosts toy drive for children’s hospital
Toy drive for Children's Hospital
Toy drive for Children's Hospital
LPD Police Chief Teresa Ewins
EXCLUSIVE: Getting to know Lincoln’s new police chief
10/11 NOW HS Football Coverage (Sept 10.)
10/11 NOW HS Football Coverage (Sept 10.)