Missing Endangered Person: Lincoln Police search for missing 82-year-old woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are looking for an 82-year-old woman with dementia last seen near the area of 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.

According to LPD, Suzanne Taylor was last seen in the area of 14th Street to 27th Street and Pine Lake Road to Old Cheney Road around 5:30 p.m. when she left to take her dog for a walk. Her dog returned home without her.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored long sleeve blouse, slacks, and red shoes. She has dementia and is wearing a necklace with her name and phone number. Please call 402-441-6000 if you have information or have seen Suzanne.

MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON

