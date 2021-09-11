Shelter in Place order canceled

KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - UPDATE: 7:35 a.m. Saturday

Adams County Emergency Management has announced the Shelter in Place order has been canceled.

Law enforcement has determined there is no longer a threat to the public at this time. Normal activities can resume.

The order was issued around 5 a.m. Saturday after seeing a man walking in the Kenesaw area with a rifle.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:21 a.m. Saturday

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are searching for a man who was seen walking around the Kenesaw area with a rifle.

Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes told Local4 just after 5 a.m. Saturday that the Shelter in Place was ordered for the town by law enforcement.

Pughes said law enforcement alerted him around 4:45 a.m. to issue the alert to residents in the area.

You are being told to stay indoors and lock your windows and doors. The alert said to only call 911 if you have an emergency.

Pughes said as of early Saturday morning, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.