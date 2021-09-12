Advertisement

6-year-old rural NE Nebraska boy dies after ATV accident

(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A 6-year-old rural northeast Nebraska boy has died after an all-terrain vehicle accident.

The Sioux City, Iowa, Journal reports that the accident occurred just before 11 a.m. Saturday on a farm northwest of Hartington in Cedar County. Authorities said the boy was operating the ATV when it went over an embankment and flipped on top of him. Authorities did not release the boy’s name. They said he was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, about 25 miles to the northwest of Hartington. He was pronounced dead there.

The accident remains under investigation. Hartington has about 1,500 residents and is 60 miles northwest of Sioux City, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to burglary at Casey’s Convenience Store
Two inmates die at Lincoln hospital
Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls...
Huskers beat Buffalo, 28-3
Hall County Deputies were called to the southbound off ramp MM 312 on Interstate 80 for a crash...
Hall County Deputies respond to crash on I-80
Lincoln Police located a missing 82-year-old woman on Friday.
LPD locates missing 82-year-old woman

Latest News

Remembering 9/11
Remembering 9/11
Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls...
Huskers beat Buffalo, 28-3
The garden’s advisory council and members of LFR put a remembrance wreath next to the post 9/11...
9/11 Remembrance Event in Lincoln happens at Veterans Memorial Garden
People in Lincoln spent Saturday remembering, making sure we never forget.
Remembrance Ceremony in Lincoln pays tribute to 9/11 first responders