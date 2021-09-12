9/11 Remembrance Event in Lincoln happens at Veterans Memorial Garden

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 9/11 Remebrance Event took place in the Veterans Memorial Garden in Antelpope Park Saturday morning.

The garden’s advisory council and members of LFR put a remembrance wreath next to the post 9/11 monument inside the garden.

Lynn Johnson, Director of Lincoln Parks and Recreation said, “We need to continue that commitment to that very broad community that we have as citizens of this country.”

The event honored not only those who lost their lives in the attacks on 9/11 but also those who responded that day and after.

“The people who keep us safe are the people we need to honor and respect and take care of. They’re our neighbors, our friends, our family, and it’s really important,” said Sandra Washington, Lincoln City Council Member.

