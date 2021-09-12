Advertisement

College Football: Nebraska State Scoreboard (Sept. 11)

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Football Scoreboard (Saturday, Sept. 11)

Concordia 61, Briar Cliff 21. The Bulldogs’ 61-point effort is their highest scoring output since 2001.
Quarterback DJ McGarvie threw for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

Morningside 56, Doane 14

Dordt 61, Hastings College 10

Northwestern 35, Midland 29. The Warriors pushed the 2nd-ranked Raiders into overtime, but lost at Heedum Field.

Nebraska Wesleyan 20, Augsburg 19. Isaac Dannehl’s 15-yard touchdown reception broke a 13-13 tie and the Prairiewolves held on for the program’s non-conference road win since 2018. NWU quarterback Carter Terry completed 30 passes for 290 yards.

Nebraska-Kearney 28, Pitt St. 17. UNK upsets 23rd-ranked Pitt State on the road behind a strong second half. The Lopers improve to 2-0 on the season.

Peru St. 45, Benedictine 21.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of a crash late Thursday morning at 40th Street and Highway 2.
Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Linda Dillard
New information in search for missing Jefferson County woman
Lincoln Police located a missing 82-year-old woman on Friday.
LPD locates missing 82-year-old woman
Cpl. Page final homecoming - 4 pm
‘A hero’s welcome’: Family of Cpl. Page offers thanks as the fallen Omaha Marine returns home
A viral video posted on TikTok shows a woman intentionally coughing on people in a Lincoln...
Lincoln Police not taking action against “Super Saver cougher”

Latest News

Nebraska state college highlights
Nebraska state highlights
Nebraska stays at home for a second consecutive week when the Huskers welcome the Buffalo Bulls...
Huskers beat Buffalo, 28-3
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime - Sept. 10 (Part One)
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime - Sept. 10 (Part One)
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime - Sept. 10 (Part Two)
10/11 NOW Sports Overtime - Sept. 10 (Part Two)