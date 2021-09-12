College Football: Nebraska State Scoreboard (Sept. 11)

College Football Scoreboard (Saturday, Sept. 11)

Concordia 61, Briar Cliff 21. The Bulldogs’ 61-point effort is their highest scoring output since 2001.

Quarterback DJ McGarvie threw for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

Morningside 56, Doane 14

Dordt 61, Hastings College 10

Northwestern 35, Midland 29. The Warriors pushed the 2nd-ranked Raiders into overtime, but lost at Heedum Field.

Nebraska Wesleyan 20, Augsburg 19. Isaac Dannehl’s 15-yard touchdown reception broke a 13-13 tie and the Prairiewolves held on for the program’s non-conference road win since 2018. NWU quarterback Carter Terry completed 30 passes for 290 yards.

Nebraska-Kearney 28, Pitt St. 17. UNK upsets 23rd-ranked Pitt State on the road behind a strong second half. The Lopers improve to 2-0 on the season.

Peru St. 45, Benedictine 21.

