Huskers go five sets with Utah, suffer first loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team lost its first game of the season Saturday night, dropping a 5-set battle to #20 Utah. The Huskers and Utes traded leads throughout the night at the Devaney Center, with Utah overcoming third-ranked Nebraska (18-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13).

The Huskers were two points away from winning the match following a Lindsay Krause kill. However, the Utes scored three straight points, which included a hitting error by Husker freshman Ally Batenhorst.

Krause finished with a team-high 15 kills. Dani Drews paced the Utes with 27 kills.

Nebraska drops to 6-1 on the season. The Huskers travel to Stanford on Tuesday.

