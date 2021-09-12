Monday Forecast: Warming back up...with some boundary-based ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A back-and-forth boundary will bring “bouncing” temperatures and some precipitation chances to the region early in the new work week...

A frontal boundary has dropped south across much of 10-11 Country...leading to our cooler Sunday temperatures. The front is also interacting with some monsoonal moisture aloft and a weak upper-level disturbance to bring some scattered moisture to the area. Yet another wave of low pressure aloft will drift east later Sunday night and try and scatter some showers and thunderstorms into western and southwestern Nebraska during that time period. Some isolated ‘storms may reach severe levels...but widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

SPC Outlook Day 1 (KOLN)

The aforementioned frontal boundary is then expected to lift north on Monday...opening the door to warmer and more humid conditions to start the work week...with some additional showers and thunderstorms possible again near the front as more upper-level energy rides out onto the Central Plains. Again, some isolated severe ‘storms would be possible as the disturbance aloft encounters the surface boundary on Monday. The severe weather threat should be fairly isolated...but some strong-to-severe ‘storms would be possible.

SPC Outlook Day 2 (KOLN)

That same boundary should drop south for Tuesday...cooling the region back down...and perhaps triggering some additional showers and thunderstorms for parts of the area as weak upper-level impulses continue to swing across the region...with the main severe weather threat expected to shift mainly to our south.

SPC Outlook Day 3 (KOLN)

Highs temperatures on Monday will return to the 80s and lower 90s for most of 10-11 Country...with our “average” high now in Lincoln at 81°.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

On Tuesday..with the front once again expected to be to our south...readings should cool back into the 70s.

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Forecast will show temperatures returning to the 80s for Wednesday...Thursday...and Friday...with an additional small shower-and-thunderstorm chance Thursday-into-Friday...then a return of hot-and-dry conditions for the upcoming weekend with temperatures back in the 90s.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

