Remembrance Ceremony pays tribute to 9/11 first responders

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln community came together at the State Capitol Saturday morning to pay tribute to the first responders who lost their lives during the attack on 9/11.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Lincoln Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and city and state officials honored our nation’s heroes.

Special homage was paid to the members of Nebraska Task Force One members.

LFR put on the Remembrance Ceremony, hundreds joined in support. Many of the Nebraska’s Task Force One Members who were on deployment in New York during 9/11 were recognized.

Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird, Governor Pete Rickets and Fire Chief David Engler presented members with commemorative 9/11 20-year remembrance coins.

Event coordinators said it’s symbolic of their sacrifice. That they had to drop everything and help during that dark and dangerous time.

“For us, doing these remembrance ceremonies and continuing to never forget is going to bring that generation that you talked about, bring that generation that you talked about, bring that generation in to the reality of what happened that day,” said Capt. Nancy Crist.

The Lincoln-Lancaster Honor Guard helped raise the flag in front of the Capitol and LFR pipe and drum members played patriotic music.

