Sunday Forecast: Cooler with a rain chance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a hot Saturday, cooler temperatures return for the second half of the weekend. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms too.

A cold front will stall out near the Nebraska-Kansas border Sunday. It will be cooler across most of the area, but those locations that stay south of the front will have another hot day. It should not be as muggy for those north of the front. With the stationary front close by as well as another upper level disturbance moving across the area, there is a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated severe storms are possible in parts of Western Nebraska and the panhandle. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

The stationary front should lift north as a warm front Monday which will lead to warmer temperatures for the beginning of the week. Another upper level disturbance could move through the area as well so the chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue. Some isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low.

A cold front and upper level trough look to move through the region Tuesday. This will likely be the best chance of showers and thunderstorms in the next seven days. After a warmer Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday should be cooler before it warms up again Thursday.

