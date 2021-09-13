Advertisement

Bryan Health doctors share resources during National Suicide Prevention Month

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - September marked the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Month and 10/11 spoke with local doctors at Bryan Health on the importance of raising awareness towards the signs of suicide.

According to Bryan Health doctors, suicide is the second leading cause of death for kids between the ages of 15-24 and 10th leading cause of death for all ages. Doctors say 90-percent of all suicides have a diagnosable mental illness and all can be prevented.

“There’s a stigma around suicide and that individuals are afraid to talk about it because they think it’s going to create more problems, that it’s going to create more issues for someone who’s thinking about suicide and that’s absolutely false,” Director of Behavioral Health, Dave Miers said. “The best thing we can do is talk about suicide. Somebody who has suicidal thoughts and thinking about suicide what they want and need is to talk about it. They want somebody to ask them about it and bring it out in the open,” he added.

Doctors said when you’re approaching someone thinking about committing suicide, the best thing to do is know about the resources that are available, and simply listen.

One of the focuses for doctors is reaching the point where people know that mental health is no different than physical health. Untreated mental illness can lead to further issues including suicidal thoughts.

“The message is that there’s hope, there’s help, there’s healing,” Miers said, “It’s important for individuals who are feeling suicidal to know that they’re not alone, that there is hope and to reach out for help if you’re having these thoughts. To know that you’re not alone and know that there are resources available.”

Doctors explain that having these conversations about suicide and helping break the stigma towards mental health is ultimately what can save a life.

One of the unique resources that Bryan Health offers is a mental health emergency room for anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts. 1-800-273-8255 is the number for the 24/7 National Suicide Helpline, which will immediately connect you to the people and resources in your area.

