GI Fire & Rescue battling fire, investigating reported explosion at JBS

GIFD is battling a five-alarm fire
GIFD is battling a five-alarm fire(KSNB)
By Diamond Nunnally
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As of 12:30 a.m. Monday, Grand Island Fire & Rescue is battling a five-alarm fire at JBS in east Grand Island.

The fire call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

And employee told our Local4 reporter on the scene that there was word of a possible explosion.

Multiple GIFD units are on scene at this time.

This is a developing story at this time. Keep it with Local4 as we continue to learn more developments.

