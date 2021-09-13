GI Fire & Rescue battling fire, investigating reported explosion at JBS

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As of 12:30 a.m. Monday, Grand Island Fire & Rescue is battling a five-alarm fire at JBS in east Grand Island.

The fire call came in around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

And employee told our Local4 reporter on the scene that there was word of a possible explosion.

Multiple GIFD units are on scene at this time.

This is a developing story at this time. Keep it with Local4 as we continue to learn more developments.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.