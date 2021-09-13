Lied Center announces the addition of live webstream tickets for upcoming events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lied Center announced the addition of live webstream tickets for upcoming events. Step Afrika’s new work Drumfolk, A Musical About Star Wars and pianist Arnaldo Cohen will be available to watch in-person at the Lied or live from home.

The dance troupe STEP AFRIKA! will present their new work Drumfolk to the Lied Center stage on Friday, Sept. 17. STEP AFRIKA! combines dance, song, storytelling and humor to create a heart-pounding experience and celebrate the African American tradition of stepping. They are known for their fast footwork, percussive chants and synchronicity, all of which are present in Drumfolk, which highlights the heritage of step and its cultural history.

When Africans lost the right to use their drums following the Stono Rebellion of 1739, the beats found their way into the body of the people. New percussive forms took root leading to the development of some of our country’s most distinct performance traditions like ring shout, tap and stepping.

STEP AFRIKA! Drumfolk will be presented at the Lied Center on September 17, 2021 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, and start at $18/adult & $9/students.

The parody show A Musical About Star Wars will travel straight from Off-Broadway to the Lied stage on Friday, Sept. 24. In this musical-within-a-musical, two Star Wars fanatics write the most epic Star Wars music ever. On their endless quest to perform it at Comic-Con, a restraining order stands in their way, and they discover dark forces are looming over their production. Her name is Emily, and they must convince her that the Star Wars movies are, in fact, the best movies ever made.

A Musical About Star Wars will be presented at the Lied Center on Sept. 24 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, and start at $18/adult & $9/students.

For more information on tickets, go to liedcenter.org/webcast.

