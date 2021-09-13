LPD responds to numerous DUI investigations over the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to around 20 DUI investigations between Friday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 12.

While most of the DUI investigations were normal, two stuck out with LPD.

On Saturday, a 24-year-old female was arrested just before 3 a.m. for DUI and Violating a Traffic Control Device at 14th and P Street.

Her BAC was .179 at that time. She was turned over to The Bridge where she was released to a responsible adult. However, around 4:30 a.m., the same woman was arrested for DUI, Refusal of a Chemical Test, and Driving without Headlights at Highway 2 and Southwood Drive.

The woman was subjected to Standard Field Sobriety Tests and a breath pre-test which she failed.

On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., an officer observed a red 1999 Isuzu Hombre on O Street between 14th and Centennial Mall with the back end of the vehicle obstructing traffic.

The officer contacted 38-year-old Ryan O’Toole in the driver’s seat and asked him to move the vehicle out of the roadway. At this time, the officer observed that O’Toole was showing signs of being under the influence. When the officer told O’Toole not to move the vehicle due to this now being a DUI investigation, he drove away from the officer.

The officer located the vehicle driving at Centennial Mall and P Street and conducted a traffic stop. The officers learned that O’Toole had five previous convictions for DUI and had a 15-year license revocation. The officer also observed the ignition interlock in O’Toole’s vehicle had been tampered with and was not working. O’Toole was transported to the jail where he did not provide a sufficient sample to test his alcohol level. He was arrested for felony DUI 5th+ Offense with Refusal of Chemical Test, Driving on 15-year Revocation, Tamper with Interlock Device, and Obstructing a Police Officer.

LPD wants to remind drivers to plan ahead. Designate a sober driver, utilize a taxi or ride share, or don’t drink if you need to drive.

LPD said that Lincoln is fortunate to have many organizations to help with substance abuse issues including, but not limited to, Centerpointe, Bryan Independence Center, The Bridge Behavioral Health, Touchstone and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.