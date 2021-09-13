Neb. Redistricting Committee to hold three mid-week hearings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Redistricting Committee will hold hearings beginning on Tuesday in each of the three congressional districts as required by rule in the redistricting process.

District Three will host the first committee hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 1:30 p.m. in Grand Island at Central Community College. The hearing will take place in room 444 of the Health Science Education Center located at 3134 W. Hwy 34.

District Two will have their hearing the following day, Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the Nebraska State Capitol Building in Lincoln. Their hearing will take place in room 1524 of the Capitol at 1445 K St beginning at 9 a.m.

Lastly, District One will be holding their hearing on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 6450 Pine St. in the Scott Conference Center. The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m.

Prior to the hearings, a coalition of Nebraska redistricting experts will brief the media Monday, Sept 13, at 1 p.m. on the current redistricting cycle and how the process will shape the state’s elections for the next decade. The panel will cover how the redistricting cycle works and will describe why transparency and public participation are crucial for this year’s redistricting process.

The redistricting proposal includes the Democrats proposed map that decreases the size of Dist. 2, keeping all of Douglas County but changing it so that Offutt and Bellevue would be included.

The map Republicans proposed in their recent committee meeting increases the size of Dist. 2, cutting Douglas County in half and adding both Saunders and Sarpy counties, which lean Republican.

