Nebraska Brass plays in socially distant concert at Gateway Vista

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Even a year and a half into the pandemic, some bands are still playing socially distanced concerts. One of those bands in Nebraska Brass who played for residents at Gateway Vista on Sunday.

From trumpets to trombones and even the french horn Nebraska Brass plays it all.

Band member Dean Haist said, “Normally, we play in concerts across the state of Nebraska. This last year we mostly live-streamed concerts indoors.”

Haist and the entire group are still doing socially distanced concerts including here at gateway vista.

For Dean though, it’s more than just residents at a nursing home.

“My dad lives here,” Haist said.

His dad was among the small crowd of people outside and on their balconies.

Moments his father has never really missed.

“Up until the pandemic hit, he would come to all of my performances so I appreciate that,” Haist said.

And one of the best parts of it all is not just playing in front of his dad again, but being able to visit with his father and other family members.

Haist said, “My brother is here from Albuquerque and we got to go out to dinner last night and were having a socially distanced dinner in the driveway tonight with my family here in Lincoln.”

While Nebraska Brass tries to get back into the rhythm of pre-pandemic times they’re just happy they can still play together for those who still love to listen to them.

