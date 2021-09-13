Nebraska soccer drops non-conference finale to Arizona

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska soccer team (4-4-0) concluded its final weekend of non-conference action with a hard-fought 3-2 loss against Arizona (3-3-0) at Mulcahy Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers struck first with a goal in the eighth minute, as sophomore

Eleanor Dale gathered a cross from senior Kenzie Coons and headed it into the back of the net. Coons recorded her first assist of the season, while Dale now has four goals on the year.

Arizona tied the game in the 17th minute when Jill Aguilera slipped her shot into the top right corner past the former Wildcat and current Husker goalkeeper Sami Hauk in the second half, the Wildcats’ Nicole Dallin found the back of the net off a shot from the edge of the penalty box in the 51st minute, marking the first goal scored on the Huskers in the second half all season.

After this goal, the teams played a physical, score-less twenty minutes before sophomore Reagan Raabe retied the game as she dribbled through the Wildcat defenders and punched a shot into the top left corner of the net in the 85th minute. Raabe now has a team-leading five goals on the year.

Despite leading in shots (24-16) and shots on goal (13-7), the Huskers were unable to hold off the Wildcats as Aguilera scored the game-winning goal with less than two minutes remaining.

Hauk, who had her first start after her injury against Baylor earlier this season, collected two saves in 90 minutes of action. She was one of two Huskers to play the entire time on Sunday, along with senior Grace Brown who recorded one shot.

Next weekend the Huskers open Big Ten play at home against Purdue on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

