New areas of road work in Lincoln start Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says portions of three Lincoln streets are scheduled to close Monday morning.

The include the following locations:

- South Folsom Street between West Old Cheney Road and West Cardwell Ridge Drive will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move growth project. The recommended detour route is West Old Cheney Road to Highway 77 to West Denton Road. This project is scheduled to open to traffic by December 31, with final completion in spring 2022.

The project includes new pavement with a raised median; a new roundabout at South Folsom Street and West Palm Canyon Drive; new storm sewer; new sidewalks with curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities compliance; and utility work to serve the increasing development in this area.

- The southbound lanes on South 56th Street between Shady Creek Drive and Highway 2 will be closed for private sanitary sewer installation. The recommended detour route is Pioneers Boulevard to South 70th Street to Old Cheney Road. The project is expected to be completed by September 24. Business and residential access will be maintained via northbound traffic movement. The sidewalk on the west side of South 56th Street may also be closed during this work.

StarTran’s southbound bus stop on South 56th Street and Shady Creek Court on Route 53-SouthPointe will be closed during this project.

- A section of North 33rd Street between Cornhusker Highway and the Phillips 66 U-Stop driveway will be closed for paving repairs. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 24. No through traffic will be allowed during this work.

