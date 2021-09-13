Reimer earns Big Ten defensive honor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer was honored Monday morning as the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week following the Huskers’ 28-3 win over Buffalo.

Reimer, a 6-1, 225-pound Lincoln native, totaled a career-high 16 tackles and an interception in helping the Blackshirts hold a second straight opponent to single figures. His 16 tackles marked his third career double-figure tackle game and topped his previous best of 12 at Iowa last season.

Reimer, whose 16 tackles was the most by a Husker since the 2015 season, also had the game’s key defensive play, tipping and intercepting a Kyle Vantrease pass and returning it to the Buffalo 1-yard line to set up the game-clinching score in the

fourth quarter. Reimer is the first Husker to earn the Big Ten’s weekly defensive honor since Nate Gerry in 2016.

The Huskers return to action Saturday morning, traveling to No. 3 Oklahoma for a matchup with the Sooners. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on FOX and will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network.

