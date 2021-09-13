Rivalry Week: Nebraska Football team prepares for Oklahoma

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska renews one of the great matchups in college football history this Saturday, as the Huskers travel to Norman, Okla., to take on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Game time at OU’s Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CT, with national television coverage on FOX. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff will also originate from Norman for the marquee non-conference matchup.

Nebraska and Oklahoma were in the same conference from 1921 to 2010, spanning the Missouri Valley, Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 Conferences. The Huskers and Sooners met for 71 consecutive seasons from 1927 to 1997, and squared off most recently in the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game.

Saturday’s matchup will be the 87th all-time meeting between the schools. Nebraska is 2-1 following a solid 28-3 win over Buffalo. The Blackshirt defense controlled the game for a second straight week, holding the Bulls scoreless in the first half and allowing just a field goal. It marked the second straight week Nebraska’s defense has allowed fewer than 10 points. In turn, the Husker offense finished with better than 500 yards, featuring a balanced attack for the second straight game.

Oklahoma comes into Saturday’s game with a 2-0 record, following a 76-0 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night in Norman. The Sooners are ranked No. 3 in both the the Associated Press Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll. Coach Lincoln Riley’s team has won the past four Big 12 titles, with Riley compiling a 47-8 record with the Sooners. Oklahoma is averaging 527.0 yards of total offense per game, behind quarterback Spencer Rattler who has completed 77 percent of his passes with six touchdowns. The Sooner defense has limited opponents to 287.0 yards per game.

Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, Luke Reimer:



"I didn't even know until I was in the weight room. JoJo (Domann) came up to me, he's like 'Hey, congrats man.' I was like 'For what?'"#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/pn1lKo4MLr — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 13, 2021

Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez:



"I'm from California and I knew about the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/9CGKLoN4Yy — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 13, 2021

Scott Frost on the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma rivalry:



"This was my favorite game of the year growing up... just like every Nebraska fan, I think."



The #Huskers and Sooners played 71 consecutive years from 1927 to 1997. pic.twitter.com/oA9Ni1TxHY — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) September 13, 2021

