Tuesday Forecast: Cooler...and “maybe” wetter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our roller coaster ride of temperatures will continue on Tuesday...and we’ll also see our “best” chance for rain this week...although those rain chances don’t look great...

With a frontal boundary lifting north on Monday...the southern-half of the coverage area saw a significant “bump up” in temperatures...including right here in Lincoln. That boundary is expected to combine with some upper-level energy and provide parts of the state with an increasing shower-and-thunderstorm chance Monday evening and into the day on Tuesday. The best chance for precipitation Monday night will be to the north and west of the Capital City. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time...there is a “marginal” risk for some isolated strong-to-severe ‘storms across much of the state.

Severe Outlook Monday Night (KOLN)

The Lincoln area will see its best chance for showers and thunderstorms from late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon. With that being said...the rain chance for Lincoln is still only 30%...and if we see rain...significant amounts of moisture are not likely. The severe weather threat on Tuesday should push to our south as the aforementioned front continues to drift south. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry across the region.

Severe Outlook Tuesday (KOLN)

Lows Monday night will fall into the mid 50s-to-mid 60s for much of the state.

Monday Night Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Tuesday will be noticeably cooler for a lot of us...with readings in the low-to-mid 70s statewide.

Tuesday Highs (KOLN)

Lows Tuesday night will fall into the fall-like lower 50s.

Monday Night Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday will be mild with temperatures in the upper 70s-to-lower 80s...with warmer readings found in western Nebraska.

Wednesday Highs (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Forecast shows warming temperatures later this week...with 90s returning by the weekend. If you are hoping for some rain, chances remain fairly small with tomorrow being our best chance...then some smaller chances Thursday night-into-Friday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.